Drake appeared to throw some light shade at his ex-flame Rihanna during the opening night of he and J. Cole’s Big As The What? tour. On Saturday, February 2nd, Drake and J. Cole kicked off the opening night of the tour and at one point during the performance, Drake’s 2016 collaboration “Work” with Rihanna began playing. Drake quickly let it be known that he “no longer performs” the collaboration, but would still allow the crowd to perform it. Check out the rapper’s remarks about he and Rihanna’s “Work” below.

Drake Appears To Diss Rihanna During Opening Night Of Tour was originally published on hiphopnc.com