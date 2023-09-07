Danielle Outlaw Steps Down As Philadelphia Police Commissioner

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Danielle Outlaw has announced that she will be stepping down from her position as Philadelphia Police Commissioner. This resignation will be effective September 22nd, 2023. Outlaw was appointed as Philadelphia Police Commissioner in February of 2020, shortly before the pandemic. Before her tenure in Philadelphia, she made history as she led Portland Oregon’s police department, becoming the first Black woman to do so.

Outlaw released a statement following her resignation announcement. “Throughout my tenure, I have persistently strived to ensure that we excel in areas where the needs of the Department and the community are not just met – but are exceeded,” Outlaw said in a statement.

Mayor Jim Kenney took to twitter to inform the public that Outlaw has accepted a position as the deputy chief security officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” Kenney said in a written statement. “We wish her success in her new position and thank Commissioner Outlaw for her dedication to serve the residents of Philadelphia.”

Mayor Kenney has appointed Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. as Interim Police Commissioner.

