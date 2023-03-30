Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw among 4 injured in Center City crash

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was injured in a three-car accident earlier today. Outlaw was after the vehicle she was riding in was hit by an Uber driver.
The accident happened in Center City around 3 p.m. at 15th and Race Streets
You can see the damage in in the video below as she left her car and was transferred to a local hospital to be evaluated.
Philadelphia Police Department Receives Unexpected Visitor
Sources say the driver of the Uber driver, 42 years old, ran a red light before hitting Outlaws vehicle.
“We are really thankful there aren’t any serious injuries,” said Corporal Jasmine Reilly with the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police to CBS Philadelphia news that all parties involved are in stable condition.
RELATED: Philadelphia to pay $9.25M to Protesters Over Police Excessive Force During 2020 Protests
RELATED: Philadelphia Police Say Officer Did Not Use Racial Slurs in Traffic Stop
