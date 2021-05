WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

City Girls #Twerkulator Challenge goes viral!

Catch celebs, Coi Leray, Jayda Wayda, Yung Miami, JT, Saucy Santana and creator of the dance “twerkulating”.

Lol the funniest ones are of girl ripping her pants, a little girl getting it in, some on skates and and a getting caught in the bathroom.