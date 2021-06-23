Black People Are Taking Over The Olympics In Every Category- Meet the Winners (WATCH)

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As we all know, the Olympics is one of the worlds most prestigious sports competition, and this year, black people are dominating in all categories.

Sha’Carri Richardson, the 21-year-old who’s signature mark is her crowd appeal, change of hair color every meet, and exceptionally long, beautiful nails; wins the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 10.86, qualifying for the Tokyo Games along with Javianne Oliver (10.99) and Teahna Daniels (11.03)

In her final chance to do so, Simone Manuel qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the 50m freestyle on the last night of U.S. Swimming Trials. In 2016 in an article published by Politico, Manuel said,“I mean, I didn’t have that many people to look up to when I was younger, so hopefully it inspires other African-Americans to get involved in the sport.”

Five years after placing sixth at U.S. Trials, missing the Rio team, world record-holder Keni Harrison wins the 100m hurdles final in 12.47 to make her first Olympic Games. Trayvon Bromell extends his comeback winning the U.S. Trials 100m in 9.80 to make his second Olympic team, holding off a deep field including Noah Lyles and Justin Gatlin.

Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix comes from behind to finish second in the 400m at U.S. Trials in 50.02, clinching her fifth Olympic team spot at 35 years old alongside Quanera Hayes and Wadeline Jonathas. Michael Norman wins the 400m final at U.S. Trials in 44.07 to make his first Olympic team alongside second- and third-place finishers Michael Cherry and collegian Randolph Ross.

Lastly, Christina Clemons snagged the final spot on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team with her third-place finish in the 100 Meter Hurdles Final at the Olympic Trials. But most of the people watching the event on NBC hardly noticed; their eyes were on Clemons’ Doritos earrings. Clemons gave a heart felt and motivating speech on how people counted her out, but she never game up.

Watch below!

