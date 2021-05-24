Simone Biles Nails Move Never Done Before by a Female Gymnast in a Competition

CLOSE
Simone Biles was already one of the best gymnasts alive, but she recently proved just how epic she is.
The Tokyo Olympics Twitter page shared footage of her practicing a gymnast moved called the Yurchenko double pike before the recent U.S. Classic competition.
Per Glamour, that is a “vault trick that involves a round-off onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault and a double pike flip.”
She later performed the move during the actual competition and became the first female gymnast to ever do so.
Afterward, she scored a 16.1
