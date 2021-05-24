Entertainment News
Simone Biles Nails Move Never Done Before by a Female Gymnast in a Competition

Simone Biles was already one of the best gymnasts alive, but she recently proved just how epic she is.

The Tokyo Olympics Twitter page shared footage of her practicing a gymnast moved called the Yurchenko double pike before the recent U.S. Classic competition.

Per Glamour, that is a “vault trick that involves a round-off onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault and a double pike flip.”

She later performed the move during the actual competition and became the first female gymnast to ever do so.

Afterward, she scored a 16.1

