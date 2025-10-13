The Rock Says Philadelphia is his Favorite Wrestling City

Source: WWE / Getty

WWE’s most electrifying wrestler has crowned Philadelphia as the crème de la crème of wrestling cities.

Philadelphia, despite it’s byline, is known for its tough, gritty and passionate sports culture, which has always been a key battleground in the world of WWE. Over the decades, Philly has served as the backdrop for some of The Rock’s most electrifying moments, solidifying a bond between “The People’s Champion” and the City of Brotherly Love.

The Rock was on the podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce today. When asked his favorite wrestling city, The Great One didn’t say New York or Chicago, he said Philadelphia.

From WrestleMania XV vs. Stone Cold to the infamous Royal Rumble 2015 crowd reaction to his massive return at WrestleMania 40, The Rock’s history in Philly runs deep.

He called it a “heel town” with “a lot of support,” and that’s exactly why he keeps coming back. The city’s rich wrestling legacy is built on a foundation of classic matches and groundbreaking moments, cementing its reputation as a true wrestling hub where history is made.

Watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on ‘New Heights’ full episode below!

