What If These WWE Superstars Had Philadelphian Theme Music at Wrestlemania XL?

Published on April 2, 2024

WWE Monday Night RAW

Source: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty

There are a few boxes that one must check off to get over as a WWE superstar. The gimmick has to be a likable (or dislikable) character, charisma, and a believable finisher move.

One of the biggest boxes is the superstars’ entrance. A catchy sound, mixed with pyro and great ring presence can immediately make any superstar a fan favorite.

There have been some notable entrances that have made the crowd blow the roof off the building, and others received a barrage of boos.

As Wrestlemania XL heads to the city of Brotherly Love, we ponder what it would be like if these wrestlers had Philly focused entrance themes!

Our team at RNBPhilly has curated a list, matching the most famous Philadelphian anthems, with their respective WWE superstar!

See which WWE Superstar is matched with Philadelphia’s top anthems!

1. Cody Rhodes: Meek Mill- Dreams and Nightmares

WrestleMania 39 Source:Getty

2. Roman Reigns: Freeway- What We Do

WRESTLING-SAUDI-CROWN JEWEL Source:Getty

3. Seth Rollins: Young Gunz- Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

WWE Monday Night RAW Source:Getty

=

4. Rhea Ripley: Patti LaBelle- Lady Marmalade

WWE Monday Night RAW Source:Getty

5. The Usos: Meek Mill- House Party

WWE & E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" Event At The Beverly Hills Hotel Source:Getty

6. Kofi Kingston: The Fresh Prince- Summertime

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 30, 2019 Source:Getty

7. Logan Paul: Cassidy- I’ma Hustla

Jake Paul v Andre August Source:Getty

8. Jade Cargill: Eve- Let Me Blow Ya Mind

#IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Three Source:Getty

9. Damien Priest: The Roots- Break you off

WWE Monday Night RAW Source:Getty

10. L.A. Knight (Left): Young Gunz- No Better Love

Fathom Events Presents The New Pro Wrestling Documentary Film "350 Days" Source:Getty

11. John Cena: The Fresh Prince- Brand New Funk

American Professional Wrestler John Cena Source:Getty

12. Bianca Belair: Eve- Who’s That Girl

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Visit the Empire State Building Source:Getty

13. Randy Orton: Beanie Sigel- Feel It In the Air

SAUDI-WRESTLING-ENTERTAINMENT-WWE Source:Getty

14. The Rock: Freeway- Roc the Mic

WRESTLING: FEB 08 Wrestlemania XL Kickoff Source:Getty

15. Rey Mysterio: Freeway- Flipside

WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event Source:Getty

16. Becky Lynch: Jazmine Sullivan- Bust Your Windows

WWE Monday Night RAW Source:Getty

17. Omos: Meek Mill- Ima Boss

WWE SummerSlam After Party Red Carpet Source:Getty

18. Gunther: Beanie Sigel- The Truth

WWE Royal Rumble Source:Getty

19. Iyo Sky: Patti LaBelle- New Attitude

WWE Backlash With Bad Bunny Source:Getty

20. CM Punk: Schooly D- P.S.K. “What Does It Mean”?

WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Source:Getty

wrestlemania wrestlemania 40 wrestlemania xl
