The Rock’s Top 10 WWE Matches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia holds a special place in the heart of the WWE Universe, standing as one of the most important and electric cities in wrestling history. For decades, the city has been a premier destination for major WWE events, from legendary pay-per-views to unforgettable weekly episodes of Raw and SmackDown.
Philly has also served as the backdrop for some of The Rock’s most electrifying moments, solidifying a bond between “The People’s Champion” and the City of Brotherly Love. The Rock has wrestled in Philly nearly two dozen times counting house shows.
The Rock was on the podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce today. When asked his favorite wrestling city, The Great One didn’t say New York or Chicago, he said Philadelphia.
He called it a “heel town” with “a lot of support,” and that’s exactly why he keeps coming back. The city’s rich wrestling legacy is built on a foundation of classic matches and groundbreaking moments, cementing its reputation as a true wrestling hub where history is made.
Our team at RNBPhilly compiled a list of The Rock’s top moments in Philadelphia.
Rocky Mavia faces off against Savio Vega
A rookie Rock faces off against an electric Savio Vega, who defeats the rock and joins forces with the Nation of Domination. The match was apart of a house show that took place at the Corestates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 26th, 1997. This video below is not the actual footage of the house show, but recorded footage of their match that was televised the very next day.
The Nation Of Domination (D-Lo Brown, Mark Henry & The Rock) defeat Al Phillips, Brian Knighton & Mark Shrader – WWF Shotgun Saturday Night
During The Rock’s early days as a member of the Nation of Domination, he put on a impressive performance in front of 14,000 at the Corestates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 13th, 1998.
Survivor Series Elimination: D-Generation X (Mr. Ass, The Road Dogg, Triple H & X-Pac) defeat Kane, Shane McMahon, Steve Austin & The Rock
This dynamite main event saw D-Generation X go up against Smackdown’s top talent in addition to the boss’ son. Triple H eventually eliminated The Rock later on in the match, in front of 14,000+ at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 4th, 1999.
The Rock, Kane & Hulk Hogan vs. NWO
As Hulk Hogan makes a babyface return, he teams up with the People’s champ to take on old foes in the NWO’s Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac. This takes place at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 26th, 2002.
Chris Jericho vs The Rock in a lumberjack match: WWF SmackDown #36
The Rock takes on Chris Jericho in an unsually scheduled lumberjack match at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania April 18th, 2000.
Triple H & Big Show w/ Stephanie vs The Rock & Rikishi – WWF RAW is WAR #348
The Rock teams up with Rikishi at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 24th 2000
DarkFatal Four Way Match (Special Referee: The Big Bossman): Steve Austin defeats Kane and The Rock and The Undertaker
In this action-packed thriller on WWF Sunday Night Heat #18, Stone Cold walked away victorious against The Rock, Kane, and The Undertaker at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania November 29th, 1998. Match starts at
The Rock vs. Chris Benoit vs. Kane vs. The Undertaker – Unforgiven 2000
The Rock puts his title on the line in a fatal four way at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 24, 2000
The Rock & Roman Reigns va. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollina
Listed as one of WWE’s 50 greatest matches ever, The great one teams up with his bloodline relative Roman reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins; main eventing night one at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestlemania XV
By far the most iconic match of the Rock’s career and one of the most pivotal matches of the attitude era saw The Rock and Stone Cold square off in front of 20,276 fans at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 28, 1999.
