The Rock’s Top 10 WWE Matches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia holds a special place in the heart of the WWE Universe, standing as one of the most important and electric cities in wrestling history. For decades, the city has been a premier destination for major WWE events, from legendary pay-per-views to unforgettable weekly episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

Philly has also served as the backdrop for some of The Rock’s most electrifying moments, solidifying a bond between “The People’s Champion” and the City of Brotherly Love. The Rock has wrestled in Philly nearly two dozen times counting house shows.

The Rock was on the podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce today. When asked his favorite wrestling city, The Great One didn’t say New York or Chicago, he said Philadelphia.

He called it a “heel town” with “a lot of support,” and that’s exactly why he keeps coming back. The city’s rich wrestling legacy is built on a foundation of classic matches and groundbreaking moments, cementing its reputation as a true wrestling hub where history is made.

Our team at RNBPhilly compiled a list of The Rock’s top moments in Philadelphia.

