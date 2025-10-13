Listen Live
Local

The Rock’s Top 10 WWE Matches in Philadelphia

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Rock In WWF Smackdown
Source: Getty Images / Getty

Philadelphia holds a special place in the heart of the WWE Universe, standing as one of the most important and electric cities in wrestling history. For decades, the city has been a premier destination for major WWE events, from legendary pay-per-views to unforgettable weekly episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

RELATED: Broad Street Bullies: 15 Philadelphia Athletes That Could Become WWE Superstars

Philly has also served as the backdrop for some of The Rock’s most electrifying moments, solidifying a bond between “The People’s Champion” and the City of Brotherly Love. The Rock has wrestled in Philly nearly two dozen times counting house shows.

The Rock was on the podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce today. When asked his favorite wrestling city, The Great One didn’t say New York or Chicago, he said Philadelphia.

RELATED: The Rock Says Philadelphia is his Favorite Wrestling City

He called it a “heel town” with “a lot of support,” and that’s exactly why he keeps coming back. The city’s rich wrestling legacy is built on a foundation of classic matches and groundbreaking moments, cementing its reputation as a true wrestling hub where history is made.

Our team at RNBPhilly compiled a list of The Rock’s top moments in Philadelphia.

RELATED: What If These WWE Superstars Had Philadelphian Theme Music?

Rocky Mavia faces off against Savio Vega

A rookie Rock faces off against an electric Savio Vega, who defeats the rock and joins forces with the Nation of Domination. The match was apart of a house show that took place at the Corestates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 26th, 1997. This video below is not the actual footage of the house show, but recorded footage of their match that was televised the very next day.

The Nation Of Domination (D-Lo BrownMark Henry & The Rock) defeat Al Phillips, Brian Knighton & Mark ShraderWWF Shotgun Saturday Night

During The Rock’s early days as a member of the Nation of Domination, he put on a impressive performance in front of 14,000 at the Corestates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 13th, 1998.

Survivor Series Elimination: D-Generation X (Mr. AssThe Road DoggTriple H & X-Pac) defeat KaneShane McMahonSteve Austin & The Rock

This dynamite main event saw D-Generation X go up against Smackdown’s top talent in addition to the boss’ son. Triple H eventually eliminated The Rock later on in the match, in front of 14,000+ at the First Union Center in PhiladelphiaPennsylvania November 4th, 1999.

The Rock, Kane & Hulk Hogan vs. NWO

As Hulk Hogan makes a babyface return, he teams up with the People’s champ to take on old foes in the NWO’s Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac. This takes place at the First Union Center in PhiladelphiaPennsylvania March 26th, 2002.

    Chris Jericho vs The Rock in a lumberjack match: WWF SmackDown #36

    The Rock takes on Chris Jericho in an unsually scheduled lumberjack match at the First Union Center in PhiladelphiaPennsylvania April 18th, 2000.

    Triple H & Big Show w/ Stephanie vs The Rock & Rikishi – WWF RAW is WAR #348 

    The Rock teams up with Rikishi at the First Union Center in PhiladelphiaPennsylvania January 24th 2000

    DarkFatal Four Way Match (Special Referee: The Big Bossman): Steve Austin defeats Kane and The Rock and The Undertaker

    In this action-packed thriller on WWF Sunday Night Heat #18, Stone Cold walked away victorious against The Rock, Kane, and The Undertaker at the First Union Center in PhiladelphiaPennsylvania November 29th, 1998. Match starts at

    The Rock vs. Chris Benoit vs. Kane vs. The Undertaker – Unforgiven 2000

    The Rock puts his title on the line in a fatal four way at the First Union Center in PhiladelphiaPennsylvania on September 24, 2000

    The Rock & Roman Reigns va. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollina

    Listed as one of WWE’s 50 greatest matches ever, The great one teams up with his bloodline relative Roman reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins; main eventing night one at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

    The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestlemania XV

    By far the most iconic match of the Rock’s career and one of the most pivotal matches of the attitude era saw The Rock and Stone Cold square off in front of 20,276 fans at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 28, 1999.

    MORE WWE READS:

    RELATED: Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

    RELATED: Ranking Every Ring Collapse in WWE History

    RELATED: Top 10 WWE Raw Superstar Debuts of All-Time

    RELATED: Top African-American Female Wrestlers to Look for in WWE

    More from Philly's R&B station
    Trending
    Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
    137 Items
    Entertainment

    Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

    Rest in Power Graphic 2025
    75 Items
    Obituaries

    Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

    Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
    84 Items
    Local

    What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

    President Trump Departs White House For Florida
    166 Items
    Entertainment

    The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

    50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
    16 Items
    Lifestyle

    Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

    1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
    Radio One Exclusives

    Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

    41 Items
    Entertainment

    Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

    Monday Night RAW
    Uncategorized

    Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

    Philly's R&amp;B station

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Listen Live
    Close