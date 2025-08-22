Listen Live
Local

NBA Legend Yao Ming says Philadelphia is his favorite U.S. City

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

China Basketball Association Media Day
Source: Fred Lee / Getty

It’s not everyday that you hear a foreigners favorite place in America is Philadelphia, but that is the case for NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming.

The Legend sat down with current player Kyle Kuzma while they talked all things NBA. Ming was asked about life in the NBA, unforgettable stories on and off the court, and the lifestyle around league. A good portion of players time is spent on the road in different cities, as they have to travel for away games; giving athletes a chance to explore the country from their vantage point.

“My favorite is Philadelphia”, Ming exclaimed after Kuzma asked him which city is his favorite in America. When asked why Philadelphia, Ming gave a response that left Kyle Kuzma laughing while agreeing.​

“Cheesesteak and I like museums. Chicago has good museums too, but Philadelphia has a good museum and also the Navy Factory, defending the entire ocean. That’s kind of a museum too,” Ming recalled.

Philadelphians could not help but flood the comments with welcoming Yao to the city anytime, and reminiscing on what could’ve been back in 2001.

“Yao definitely welcomed too the Bity” kingbrad95 wrote.

“Yao use to have every Asian in Philly at the games..they had to have they own sections and all” a reminiscent antda_boxer215 wrote.

“All A.I. Needed in the finals against Shaq and Kobe was Yao🤣🤦🏾‍♂️
Yao woulda been a Philly legend😅💯” a retrospective s.p.l.i.p.h commented.

Although he did not specify where he gets his cheesesteaks from, if he ever need a good recommendation, the comments were flooded with those as well.

“angelo’s, cafe carmela and del rossi’s” commented one user.

Where is the best place to get a Philly cheesesteak? Let us know in the comments below!

MORE CHEESESTEAK READS:

RELATED: Official List Of The Best Cheesesteaks In Philly

RELATED: Your Favorite Celebrity’s Favorite Place to get a Philly Cheesesteak

RELATED: Top Tier Beef: Philadelphia’s Most Expensive Cheesesteak is over $100

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close