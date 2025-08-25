Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
Women’s wrestling has picked up extreme amounts popularity over the past decade. Although they have been integrated into the entertainment sector since its inception, the role of women in wrestling has massively evolved from ring manager to main-eventer. With so many captivating faces entering the squared-circle, we have curated a list of the hottest female superstars in the WWE today. [CLICK HERE] for a full list of women in the WWE
Who is the Hottest Female Wrestler of all-time in WWE?
Many would name Trish Stratus as the hottest female WWE superstar of all-time.
Trish Stratus, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, was a main fixture in the WWE Women’s division since the early 2000s. She was crowned WWE Women Champion (7 times), and was the first female to main event Monday Night Raw alongside Lita. Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.
Check out the Hottest Women of WWE Below!
Honorable Mentions:
30. Chelsea Green
29.Naomi
28. Kayden Carter
27. Kiana James
26. Nikkita Lyons
https://www.instagram.com/p/DAv8oecu9sU/?hl=en
25. Kairi Sane
24. Tatum Paxley
23. Lash Legend
22. Stephanie Vaquer
21. B-Fab
20. Nia Jax
19. Zelina Vega
18. Arianna Grace
17. Sarah Schreiber
16. Kendall Grey
15. Adrianna Rizzo
14. Karmen Petrovic
13. Jakara Jackson
https://www.instagram.com/p/DAPNEv6PLHq/?hl=en&img_index=1
12. Lola Vice
11. Jackie Redmond
10. Roxanne Perez
9. Kelani Jordan
8. Elektra Lopez
7. Jade Cargill
6. Rhea Ripley
5. Jazmyn Nyx
4. Bianca Belair
3. Maxxine Dupri
2. Jaida Parker
1. Liv Morgan
