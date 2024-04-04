Listen Live
Coco Jones Set to Perform National Anthem at Wrestlemania XL

Published on April 4, 2024

NAACP Image Awards Dinner

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Coco Jones will be making an in-ring appearance this weekend at Wrestlemania XL. Coco Jones is scheduled to sing the National Anthem for the Saturday April 6th show hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field.

This is the first event WWE has ever hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field. It only made sense to get one of R&B Biggest stars to perform at one of the biggest venues in Philadelphia.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Chief content officer of WWE, took to instagram to make the announcement.

“Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @cocojones to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania Saturday.”

Some fans suspect that Triple H is playing chess with this opening act booking, insinuating that Levesque wants to be down with Philadelphia’s core demographic.

“TRIPS tryna get that cookout invite 😂😂” one comment read.

“you’re doing everything RIGHT this year Triple H!!! 👏🏽👏🏽” said another user.

WWE is headed to Philadelphia this weekend starting Friday April 5th as Smackdown will be at the Wells Fargo Center, as Well as Monday Night Raw on Monday April 8th. Then Wrestlemania XL well be held Saturday and Sunday April 5th and 6th and the Lincoln Financial Field.

To purchase tickets to WWE Events [CLICK HERE]

