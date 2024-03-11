RNB Philly Hits CBS News to Talk RNB FEST!

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The second annual RNB Fest, hosted by 100.3RNB, is coming to the Met Philadelphia this spring.

On May 19th, we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

With Special performances from DJ Aktive, and RNB Philly’s own Killsing, DJ Caution, and DJ AyeBoogie!

Anthony Sellers, marketing and promotions director for Radio One Philadelphia, and radio host Ash Mac joined CBS Philadelphia to talk about what music fans can expect this year.

Anthony Sellers stated that this years headliner has been in demand since the inaugural event, and he has since then, been working diligently to secure her as a headliner for this year’s show.

“As we were leaving, we were listening to our listeners and fans and they were like ‘we wanna see Ashanti!'” Sellers said. “So since [last year] I have been working on curating this thing — it meant a lot to us to listen to our listeners, and what they wanted to see from us, and of course Lloyd and Mya make all the sense for the all the R&B lovers of the world.”

AshMac echoed Sellers sentiments, stating that after in-depth consumer research, that our lineup be tailored to the wants of the community, being that they are the driving force of our existence.

“The biggest thing we want to do is serve — superserve our community, and superserve our listeners” AshMac explained. “We said ‘you know what, this is what we have to do. We have to make sure that we’re in the community, but also making sure that we are being proactive to what our listeners want.”

Watch the full interview here!