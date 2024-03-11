REPORT: Fletcher Cox Retires from NFL After 12 Years

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

One of the National Football League’s well known Defensive Tackles, has announced his retirement from the Association. Fletcher Cox has decided to call it a career in the NFL after 13 years. The lifelong Philadelphia Eagle was drafted with the 12th overall pick back in 2012 by Philadelphia.

RELATED: Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After 13-Year Career with Philadelphia Eagles

A leader in the locker room, and the epitome of professionalism on the field, Cox undoubtedly set the standard in the NFL on how to go about business as a Defensive Tackle in the league, and was a pro’s pro.

While Cox was longer considered an ‘elite’ defensive tackle in his final season he remained productive, recording five sacks, 33 tackles (three for loss), 17 quarterback hits, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.

“I don’t know what’s next for me, but I do know that I’m forever grateful for my time here in philadelphia” – Fletcher Cox

The announcement came via social media, as Cox took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a very heartfelt retirement note.

“April 26, 2012 was a special day that changed my life forever when andy reid called me to say i would be drafted by the philadelphia eagles.” Cox wrote. “I fulfilled a lifelong dream by making it to the nfl, but what i didn’t know at the time was how much of an honor and privilege it would be to represent the city of philadelphia and the eagles organization for the next 12 seasons.”

He then goes on to pay homeage to the fans, explaining that Philadelphia is a place that he will cherish forever. Through thick and thin, highs and lows, there is nothing like Philadelphia sports fans.

RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study

“To eagles fans everywhere – there is not a fan base in all of sports that is as passionate as you. You are intense and demanding, but it’s because of how much you care.” Cox noted. “After spending my career here, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I’ll never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at lincoln financial field or the roar of the crowd after making a big play. One of the proudest moments of my life was holding up that lombardi trophy at the rocky steps while looking out into the sea of fans. It was breathtaking to realize what we were able to accomplish and how much it meant to so many.”

RELATED: Top Ten Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments

Fletcher sums up his sentiments with an official retirement statement.

“After much reflection, I have made the decision to retire from the game of football. I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don’t know what’s next for me, but I do know that I’m forever grateful for my time here in philadelphia and with the eagles organization. Go birds!”

We wish Fletcher Cox the best of success and plenty of rest as he dives into a new chapter in his life.

Happy Retirement Fletcher Cox!