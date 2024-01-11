Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom beef gets dirty over Burna Boy

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

You might be confused by how the beef between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom started or even what they’re saying in their diss records, if you don’t understand patois. In this article we will be breaking down the Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom beef.

The starting point of beef:

Stefflon Don is a British rapper of Jamaican descent. She gained international success in 2017 with her single “Hurtin’ Me.” Steff and Afrobeat artist Burna Boy dated for 2 1/2 years before breaking up.

It’s rumored that Burna Boy hit single “Last, Last” is about his break with Stefflon Don. In the song, Burna is explaining getting over the love of his life through liquor and marijuana.

Fast forward to 2023, Burna Boy states “All of the best pum-pum deh a Kingston So me buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom” in the hit song Talibans 2.

This line would be the starting point of the beef between Steff and Jada. Burna Boy will then buy Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday, as they appear to reconcile.

Beef hits a boiling point:

Through 2023, Stefflon Don would have lines that fans speculate to be about Jada Kingdom. But, on January, 9th Stefflon Don would drop a song called “Dat A Dat ” making it clear she’s addressing Jada Kingdom.

Steff says, “Neva f–k ah man fi go land pon a jet, yuh neva f–k my man still a box yuh fi get.” Explaining that Stefflon Don never had to have sex with a man to fly on a jet. This line is a respond to the rumors that Burna Boy showered Jada Kingdom with numerous gifts and flown her on a private jet.

The second portion of the line explains that she (Jada) never had sex with Steff’s man (Burna Boy), but she (Jada) still has to catch these hands.

Jada Kingdom responds to Stefflon Don:

Jada Kingdom responds to diss by releasing the song London Bed where she is rapping over the Talibans 2 Instrumental. In the intro, there’s someone stating a women can’t have the best “Pum Pum” if she doesn’t inspire an artist to write a song about it.

Followed right after this line is Burna Boy’s line from Talibans 2 “All of the best pum-pum deh a Kingston So me buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom.”

Jada will go on to call Steff bad mother, jealous, promiscuous and even make allegations about Steff brother being involved with underage girls.

Many will weigh in on the beef:

Both Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom will respond with numerous diss songs towards each other. Many will weigh in on the beef, Dancehall legend, Sean Paul express to both parties they need to do better and be a better example for the youth via twitter.

Here is a video translating the lyrics in the diss songs.

