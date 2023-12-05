Top places to visit in Philly for Christmas: Craftsman Row Saloon

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Back with another article about the top places to visit in Philly for Christmas, this time we will be mentioning Craftsman Row Saloon.

Craftsman Row

Craftsman Row has quickly become popular in Philadelphia for its ability to embody different holiday seasons into the saloon’s aesthetic. Located on 112 S 8th Street, Craftsman Row is few blocks south of the Fashion District. The opening hours at the Craftsman varies from 12pm to 2am Sunday through Saturday. The kitchen closes 11pm Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the kitchen hours are extended until midnight. Brunch is also served at the Craftsman from noon to 3pm on Friday and Saturday.

Food and drinks with a holiday spin!

As stated previously, Craftsman Row has become a must see in Philadelphia for its ability to embody different holiday seasons into the saloon’s aesthetic. A major contributing factor to the Craftsman’s aesthetic is how it able to serve food and drinks with a holiday spin! Christmas inspired dishes such as The Christmas Dinner Burger and The Christmas Tree Hand Pie are favorites at Craftsman Row Saloon. You are sure to get in the holiday spirit at the Craftsman with cocktails such as Gift Wrap Margarita, Ornament Greetings, and 100% That Grinch.

Check out the Craftsman Row menu for yourself here.

The whole Christmas aesthetic

The Craftsman’s aesthetic is sure to transport you into a Christmas wonderland. Before you even enter the Craftsman, you greeted with an amazing Christmas light show outside of the venue. Upon entering the Craftsman, you are welcome with more Christmas imagery adding to the whole Christmas aesthetic.

