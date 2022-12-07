15 Best Spots To Spend Christmas in Philly [Festive Bars, Restaurants & Fun!]

Philly has turned into a winter wonderland!
This December, the city is filled with holiday cheer, festive-themed restaurants, white lights decorating trees and many of buildings and so much more.
While Philadelphia is known for very cold winters, the holiday season just feels so warm and fuzzy! All corporate offices and shops are detailed with beautiful decorations, making it
For those looking for a bit of festive fun, here’s a list of the best things to do during Christmas in Philly, New Jersey, and surrounding areas of the tri-state.
This list includes festive bars, restaurants, ice skating rinks, drive-in movie theaters showing Christmas movies, light shows and overall must-try fun activities.
1. Craftsman Row Saloon: Festive Bar & Restaurant
2. Longwood Gardens
3. Tinsel: Festive Bar & Restaurant
4. Uptown Beer Garden
5. Parking Lot Theaters: Drive in Movie Theater [New Jersey]
6. Dilworth Park
The Dilworth Park Wintergarden and Ice Rink is officially open ❄️ ⛸️ Grab a hot chocolate and skate around 7 days a week, now until February 26
7. Philly’s Oldest Bar: McGillins Olde Ale House
8. Holiday Rooftop: Assembly
Have you been to Alpine Heights at @assemblyphl yet this season? ☕️⛄️ Enjoy festive cocktails, chocolate & cheese fondue, cozy decor, and incredible views of the Ben Franklin Parkway
9. Secret List at the W Philadelphia
Open the next two weekends December 2-4 & 9-11 from 4-8pm Friday & Saturday and 12-4pm on Sunday. No RSVP or ticket necessary, just head up to the 7th floor!📍 The Secret List at the @wphiladelphia
10. Christmas Village at Love Park
11. Winter Wonderland in Franklin Square
12. LumiNature at the Zoo: Philadelphia Light Show at Show
13. Philadelphia Christmas Village
Philadelphia’s largest Christmas attraction, light show and holiday destination returns to LOVE Park and City Hall from Nov 24 – Dec 24 🎄 Get ready for a double-decker Christmas Village carousel, ferris wheel, and kids train