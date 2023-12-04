Top places to visit in Philly for Christmas: Christmas Village

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

You probably just got finished with the leftovers from Thanksgiving and now have to get ready for Christmas. No worries, we are here to get you in the Christmas spirit with the top places to visit in Philly for Christmas. This series will let you know all the places you need to experience in Philadelphia for this Christmas season. The first place we will recommend is Christmas Village.

Christmas Village a Christmas getaway

Every Christmas season, Love Park and the City Hall courtyard transform into a Christmas getaway. Christmas Village is comprised of live music, events and over 120 vendors selling an array of Christmas inspired items sure to knock some present ideas of your list. At the City Hall courtyard, you can find delicious holiday orientated snacks and treats that will get your taste buds into the Christmas spirit. If you are bringing the kids, Christmas Village also offers activities for the kids. At Christmas Village children can experience the thrilling Ferris Wheel ride as well as a kid train heading to the North Pole to meet Santa.

Christmas Village 2023

The Christmas Village experience has been a tradition in Philadelphia for 16 seasons and this year isn’t any different. This year Christmas Village recreates the scenery of a Germany Christmas Market. Philadelphia turns Love Park and City Hall into a Germany Christmas Market with the German style light display. You can also find German style food such as bratwurst, Belgian fries and raclettes. Vistors can also get the holiday spirits at the German beer garden offering spiced mulled and other beverages. Entry to Christmas Village is free yet you do pay as you go for food, drinks and items sold via vendors. Christmas Village hours are noon to 8pm Sundays through Thursdays, and noon to 9pm Fridays and Saturdays. This year, Christmas Village is open from November 23rd to December 24th.

