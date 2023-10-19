Phillies Fans Capitalize on Cheap Flights Ahead of Game 3 vs. Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the brink of another trip to the World Series with a commanding 2-0 series lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Game 1 of the NLCS was fair, as the Phillies outed the Diamondback 5-3. The Citizens Bank Park had everyone on their feet each inning, as the Phillies dominated the Diamondbacks in a resounding 10-0 shutout.
All of Philadelphia’s sports teams are known to be a traveling fan base. As the Fightin’ Phils’ head west to Arizona, Phillies fans are gearing up to hop on the plane as well. Luckily, flights are exponentially cheap. According to Expedia.com, a roundtrip from PHL to PHX for as little as $105.
So the trip might be cheap, but getting in the ballpark might be a little more costly, as the cheapest ticket found on Stubhub was around $460 to sit in the 300 section of the ballpark.
So it might be best to just take the gang out to any of the sports bars down South Philly and treat them to their first round and buy some appetizers to share. However, it is advised to get there early, parking can get packed pretty quickly!
Game 3 of the NLCS is slated for 5:07 EST
READ MORE PHILLY SPORTS NEWS:
RELATED: Baseball Twitter Reacts to Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto’s Atrocious Ejection
RELATED: James Harden Skips Sixers Team Practice to be in Houston
RELATED: Eagles Sign Seven-Time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones
