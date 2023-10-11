Does Love Reach An Age Capacity?

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Recently, ABC Family started a new series called ‘The Golden Bachelor” which is a spin off of the household name shows ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette.” With the launch of this series, it shows that more common than not men and women who are 55+ struggle to find their forever lover.

Why is finding love later in life is a struggle to the senior community?

According to medium.com, the dating app solution isn’t the easiest answer to this problem due to the high demand for younger women for an older man’s taste pallet.

Also, if a senior citizen is married for 40+ years of their lives, it is hard for them to have a quick change of events. Most people who are single and 55+ are very comfortable in their own routine and the thought of having an addition in that routine is not at the top of their priority list.

One way to find love at that age is to find self love. Whether you are a man or a woman, having hobbies and a strong village can provide more than enough love that any significant other could.

If you’re looking for a self love event in the Philadelphia area, Radio one is hosting our ‘Celebrating Sisterhood’ event which will be featuring Michelle Williams, Roxanne Shante, and Egypt Sherrod.

This event is meant to celebrate woman at any age! It is also a woman empowering event to lift up any kind of women. There will also be panels, local vendors, and performances.

To buy your tickets, click here. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-sisterhood-2023-womens-empowerment-event-tickets-700507676317?aff=oddtdtcreator

