100.3 WRNB Presents: Celebrating Sisterhood!

Published on September 5, 2023

Celebrating Sisterhood Web Post

Source: R1 / Radio One

100.3 WRNB Presents: Celebrating Sisterhood! A mind, body and soul panel discussiong empowering women across the tri-state! Special guests speakers include: Egypt Sherrod, Michelle Williams, Roxanne Shanté. With a 50th hip-hop anniversary from the Hip-Hop legend Rob Base!

To purchase tickets: CLICK HERE

