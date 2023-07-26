Congratulations! Erica Campbell 2023 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalist for “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year”

Erica Campbell has been getting us up for years under the Reach Media network. Her delightful voice and soulful sound sets the tone for us every morning, broadcasting to over 40 markets across the country. Campbell has been named one of the finalist for the 2023 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalist for Syndicated Personality of the Year Award.
RELATED: Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha:
NAB’s history of awarding excellence in radio dates all the way back to 1989, named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi. For over three decades we have been recognizing broadcasting excellence in its essence, honoring radio stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio across the country..
Erica Campbell was nominated last year for the 2022 Syndicated Personality of the Year Award, and Campbell will be recognized again on this honorable platform for all that she brings to the air everyday with a nomination at the 2023 Marconi Radio Awards.
Here is the full list of Nominations for the 2023 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalist for Syndicated Personality of the Year Award
Katie Neal, Audacy, Nashville, Tenn.
Enrique Santos, WZTU-FM Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
George Noory, Premiere Radio Networks, Inc., Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Rich Eisen, Westwood One, Los Angeles, Calif.
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win A Apple Watch and $250 Dollars!
-
Gillie Da King's Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Exclusive: Gillie Da Kid Drops a Million Dollars Worth a Game
-
Sixers Fans GO OFF on Social Media as Joel Embiid Alludes Leaving Philadelphia
-
Win A 1-Night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Maryland!