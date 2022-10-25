WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Campbell has never skipped a beat and her performance at the 2022 Celebrating Sisterhood event shows just that. The “Positive” feeling she brought to the stage gave eventgoers something to be joyful about as they sang along.

Erica bought out her co-sign artist, Lena Byrd Miles who sang beautifully!

The crowd was on their feet when both of the amazing stellar gospel singers sang!

Celebrating Sisterhood ’22: Erica Campbell Debut’s New Song + Lena Byrd Miles Performs was originally published on praisephilly.com