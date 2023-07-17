Most Public Schools in Philadelphia are in ‘Poor Condition’ Study Shows as School Year Approaches

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

As we are halfway through summer vacation and another school year approaches, kids will be filling up classroom before we can even blink. The problem is, are these classrooms suitable for our children to learn in? A recent study reveals that most schools in the Philadelphia school district are in ‘poor’ or ‘unsatisfactory’ condition.

Students and staff alike has been subjected to these unacceptable conditions and for years there has been continuous deterioration of the school district of Philadelphia’s main campuses. Samantha Sandhaus, 17 year-old senior at Central High School, has not experienced an asbestos attack like other schools in the district. However, Central High School is on the list of schools in tip-top shape as they received a 68 out of 100 rating for its facilities, According to William Penn.

“I think it’s really evident in the city’s actions that they’re not prioritizing students and all of their learning spaces,” Sandhaus, 17, told Billy Penn and the Logan Center. “When you’re in an environment in which you don’t necessarily feel safe or healthy, it makes you feel neglected as a member of your community.”

Laurie Mazer, a mother to two children at Fanny Jackson Coppin Elementary-Middle School in Passyunk, believes that this issue should have been addressed years ago, and paying outside resources to come in and inspect a building the district already know is in poor shape, is counterproductive.

“The idea that any of this is surprising or new, it’s kind of a little shocking,” said Mazer. “That’s the kind of general theme with the school district, is like, they’ve been knowing. They’ve known. None of this is new. None of this is surprising.”

The Philadelphia school district is expected to return to classrooms September 5th, after Labor Day weekend.

