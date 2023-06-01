90 Philadelphia Schools Set to Dismiss Students Early Friday Due to Extreme Heat Forecast

CLOSE
With forecasted temperatures in the 90s for Philadelphia, ninety schools in the Philadelphia School District are expected to release students half way through the school day for an early dismissal.
The school district of Philadelphia announced that the schools listed below either lack adequate air conditioning or are suffering from electrical malfunctions and need to be upgraded, therefore schools will be dismissed two hours early.
Check out the full list of schools listed for Early Dissmissal
- AMY at James Martin
- AMY Northwest
- Arthur, Chester
- Bache – Martin
- Barton, Clara
- Blaine, James
- Blankenburg, Rudolph
- Bregy, Amadee
- Brown, Henry A.
- Bryant, William
- Building 21 @ Kinsey
- Casarez, Gloria
- Castor Gardens
- Catharine, Joseph
- Central HS
- Comegys, Benjamin
- Comly, Watson
- Cooke, Jay
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Day, Anna
- Disston, Hamilton
- Dunbar, Paul
- Emlen, Eleanor
- Fell, D Newlin
- Finletter, Thomas
- Fitler, Edwin
- Fitzpatrick, Aloysius
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Furness, Horace
- Gideon, Edward
- Girard Academic Music
- Girard, Stephen
- Girls HS
- Greenberg, Joseph
- Harding, Warren
- Harrington, Avery
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Holme, Thomas
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Kenderton
- Kirkbride, Elizabeth
- Lamberton, Robert
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche, William
- Logan, James
- Lowell, James
- Ludlow, James
- Marshall, John
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, Alexander
- McMichael, Morton
- Meredith, William
- Mifflin, Thomas
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- Morris, Robert
- Morrison, Andrew
- Nebinger, George
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex
- Overbrook Elementary
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John
- Penn Treaty
- Pennypacker, Samuel
- Rhawnhurst
- Roosevelt, Theodore
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George
- Sheppard, Issac
- South Philadelphia HS
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert
- Sullivan, James
- Taggart, John
- Tilden, William
- The U School
- Wagner, General Louis
- Waring, Laura
- Washington, George HS
- Washington, Martha
- Ziegler, William
The School district encourages kids and parents to stay indoors, and if you must go outside, be cautious of the heat advisory. Wear light clothing, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!