90 Philadelphia Schools Set to Dismiss Students Early Friday Due to Extreme Heat Forecast

With forecasted temperatures in the 90s for Philadelphia, ninety schools in the Philadelphia School District are expected to release students half way through the school day for an early dismissal.

The school district of Philadelphia announced that the schools listed below either lack adequate air conditioning or are suffering from electrical malfunctions and need to be upgraded, therefore schools will be dismissed two hours early.

Check out the full list of schools listed for Early Dissmissal

AMY at James Martin AMY Northwest Arthur, Chester Bache – Martin Barton, Clara Blaine, James Blankenburg, Rudolph Bregy, Amadee Brown, Henry A. Bryant, William Building 21 @ Kinsey Casarez, Gloria Castor Gardens Catharine, Joseph Central HS Comegys, Benjamin Comly, Watson Cooke, Jay Crossan, Kennedy Day, Anna Disston, Hamilton Dunbar, Paul Emlen, Eleanor Fell, D Newlin Finletter, Thomas Fitler, Edwin Fitzpatrick, Aloysius Fox Chase Franklin, Ben HS Furness, Horace Gideon, Edward Girard Academic Music Girard, Stephen Girls HS Greenberg, Joseph Harding, Warren Harrington, Avery Henry, Charles Hill-Freedman Holme, Thomas Hopkinson, Francis Houston, Henry Howe, Julia Jenks, Abram Jenks, John S Kenderton Kirkbride, Elizabeth Lamberton, Robert Lingelbach, Anna Loesche, William Logan, James Lowell, James Ludlow, James Marshall, John McCloskey, John McClure, Alexander McMichael, Morton Meredith, William Mifflin, Thomas Mitchell, Weir Moore, J. Hampton Morris, Robert Morrison, Andrew Nebinger, George Olney Elementary Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex Overbrook Elementary Parkway West Patterson, John Penn Treaty Pennypacker, Samuel Rhawnhurst Roosevelt, Theodore Rowen, William Roxborough HS Sayre, William Sharswood, George Sheppard, Issac South Philadelphia HS Spring Garden Spruance, Gilbert Sullivan, James Taggart, John Tilden, William The U School Wagner, General Louis Waring, Laura Washington, George HS Washington, Martha Ziegler, William

The School district encourages kids and parents to stay indoors, and if you must go outside, be cautious of the heat advisory. Wear light clothing, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!