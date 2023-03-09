Simon Gratz Closes from Asbestos, Second School to Close this Week

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Another Philadelphia school is temporarily closed due to Asbestos findings. Mastery’s Simon Gratz High School and Gratz Prep Middle School announced they will be closed for the rest of the week after discovering damaged asbestos. The school district performs the re-inspection for asbestos every three years, and notified the school to close for the duration of the inspection when the asbestos was discovered late Tuesday night.

While the high school campus is closed, Mastery will be giving out meals to families in need at Mastery Prep Elementary School located at 1801 W. Pike Street March 9th and March 10th from 2-3 p.m

Simon Gratz is expected to update the public on its plan to move forward Friday, March 10 at 4 p.m.

