Officials Say Five Dead, Two Missing in Fatal Bucks County Flood

Upper Makefield Township accumulated a lot of rain over the weekend. An Bucks County thunderstorm turned deadly as four people were pronounced dead and three people reporting missing after Torrential rain caused flooding in Upper Makefield Township. As of Monday morning, one of the missing people was found dead, bringing the total number of deaths after Saturday’s flash flooding in Bucks County to five.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department took to Facebook to bring awareness to those in the township of the flooding and the impact it had on local residents.

“The flash flooding caught numerous motorists by surprise and many were trapped,” Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow that we regretfully announce that three people who were swept away by the flood waters were found deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends as they go through unimaginable grief”

The also encouraged residents to be careful if they have to travel and commemorate those who were lost in the flooding

“If you are driving in and around the township, please be careful as there is a lot of debris on the roadways,” Upper Makefield Township Police Department said on Facebook. “We also ask that you keep those families who lost loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your patience and we will update you throughout the day.”

