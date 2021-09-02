PHILLY FLOODING: Schuylkill River Overflows, Cars & Houses Submerged In Water

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware and surrounding counties of Pennsylvania have undergone serious flood problems as their houses, cars, and businesses were found submerged in water or torn down by strong winds from Hurricane Ida.

Flooding in Philadelphia reached levels not seen in more than 100 years, and the floodwater has not yet reached it crest as mentioned by Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials respond to the widespread flooding that the city is experiencing and suffering from after Hurricane Ida bought remnants of heavy rainfall and winds.

”The crest has not yet passed us as far as we know along the Schuylkill,” said Thiel, who is also the city’s director of emergency management.

As the National Guard continues to work to dispatch city water rescue crews, Mayor Jim Kenny suggest that all residents remain home or take shelter to safe grounds.

Stay safe Tristate!