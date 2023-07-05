Philadelphia Mass Shooting Leaves Five Dead; Suspect Captured

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A deadly shooting took place in the Kingsessing neighborhood in Philadelphia on the eve of Fourth of July. Kimbrady Carriker, 40-years-old, was the suspect identified responsible for shooting and killing a total of five people.

According to Action News, The incident started around 8:30 p.m., on the eve of Independence Day, in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue in the southwestern part of the city. Carriker was said to use deadly force on a man in his residence before exiting and continuing to cause destruction. Carrying an assault rifle and bullet proof vest, Carriker opened fire on the community, murdering four other people before Carriker surrendered to Police. Sources say at least 50 shots were fired

On top of the number of people fatally shot, a two-year-old and thirteen-year-old was also shot and suffering from wounds. Another two-year-old and a thirty-three year old woman were injured by flying glass from the ricochet of the bullets.

Philadelphia official discuss the disgracefulness of deadly weapons to be so easy accessible to dangerous people.

“What happened last night in our Kingsessing neighborhood was unimaginably disgusting and horrifying,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at Tuesday’s news conference.

“A person walking down the street with an AR-style rifle and shooting randomly at people while wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines is disgraceful, but an all too common situation in America,” Said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Neighbors of Carriker, who lived a few blocks away from the incident on the 5600 block of Belmar Terrace, was shocked to hear of Carrikers alleged actions. “He speaks to everybody. He helps out with everybody,” one neighbor said.

Authorities say there is no known connection between the victims and the shooter, and investigators do not yet know a motive for the gunfire.

Police release the names of the victims as we remember the names of the lives lost on the deadly shooting:

Daujan Brown, 15/M, unknown residence

Lashyd Merritt, 22, from the 5500 block of Greenway Ave.

Dymir Stanton, 29, from the 1700 block of S. Frazier St.

Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, from the 1600 block of S. 56th St.

Ralph Moralis, 59, from the 1700 block of S. 56th St.

