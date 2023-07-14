Norristown’s Khalif Wyatt Joins Temple’s Men’s Basketball Team

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Temple Men’s Basketball team just got stronger on the sideline. Khalif Wyatt, Temple All-Time great, returns to the team as the program’s director of player development.

The former Atlantic Ten player of the year recently served as an assistant coach for West Chester Men’s Basketball team and also coached the Big 5 team in The Basketball Tournament of 2022. Wyatt is still the tying record holder for most 30-point games with seven.

His professional career took him to China, the Philippines, and Israel, where he was a two-time All-Star selection in the Israeli League. He also made the Israeli League first-team all-league selection.

Adam Fisher, head coach of Temple Men’s Basketball program, spoke on the importance of Wyatt’s presence in the locker room. “Today is a great day for Temple basketball,” said Temple head coach Adam Fisher. “It is so great to bring Khalif and his family back to Temple and be a part of our coaching staff. Khalif is going to be a great role model for our student-athletes on and off the court. He understands the pride it takes to wear the Cherry and White and brings a winning mentality to our program.”

