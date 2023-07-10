McDonald’s Hosts Hiring Event on Wednesday, July 12th Across the Region

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Looking for a summer job for the kids? A part-time supplement? Maybe even a career switch? Look no further, as opportunity is knocking this week! McDonald’s local franchises as well as corporated-owned restaurants are looking to strengthen their staff with a hiring event coming to the tristate area July 12th.

RELATED: Meet The 2023 McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders

Over 250 McDonald’s locations throughout South Jersey and surrounding areas, Including Philadelphia and Delaware, will be participating in the hiring event. Each location is looking to hire about ten new employees, creating a robust 2,500 job opportunities in the community.

On Wednesday, July 12 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., candidates who are interested in employment can visit select McDonald’s locations across the Southern New Jersey area as well as restaurants in the Philadelphia and Delaware areas, and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.

READ MORE:

RELATED; Apple & McDonalds Collab To Get You FREE Nuggets

RELATED; Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners

RELATED: TikToker Goes On “McDonald’s Run” While Suffering From Monkeypox, Twitter Disgusted