Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were spotted on the set of the upcoming Bad Boys 4 movie in Atlanta. Will, who plays Mike Lowerey, and Martin, who plays Marcus Burnett, were seen near their trailers, in character for the film. In January, both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence posted a video with them announcing that the film was in the process. However, now is the first time we’ve spotted the two on set together.
According to Variety, at the Grammy Awards back in February Questlove stated, “I’ll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week”. In July 2022, Martin Lawrence dismissed rumors of him not continuing with the Bad Boys series because of his incident. He told the world he’s at least “got one more”. He also spoke about how much of an impact the series had on the culture. Bad Boys 4 is currently in production and the release date is still unknown.
Will the favorable series do as well as the classics before it?
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com
