In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Nick Cannon had a discussion about his intimate relationships and his numerous baby mommas between 12 kids.
When Howard Stern asked “Are you done?” Nick replied with, “I think I’m happy currently with my dozen that I got”, in reference to all of the children he’s recently had.
“Who would be the woman that would make you have a baby again? If I said to you, you could have any woman in the world right now, who would it be?” Howard continued to hypothetically throw Taylor Swift’s name in the air, and Nick agreed.
“Absolutely. I’m in, lets go”, Nick stated in excitement. When asked why would she be the one, Nick thought that they could relate in a lot of ways. He also thought she was a very talented songwriter.
What do you think about the two being a thing?
Taylor Swift Could Be Nick Cannons Next Baby Momma was originally published on wtlcfm.com
