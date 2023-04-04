“I Don’t Think Angel Should Be Criticized At All” Caitlin Clark Speaks About Angel Reese

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Not only did the NCAA have an exciting end to their Women’s basketball tournament, they also had a very controversial one as well. NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament MVP Angel Reese was receiving a lot of feedback due to her competitive nature coming across as “too hood” or “too ghetto” while her component Caitlin Clark had the competitive nature yet no feedback.

Clark had the opportunity to do an interview with ESPN, where the reporter asked her if race played a component for the critics reaction.

“Yeah, I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all. I’m just one that competes and she competed and I think everybody knew there was going to be trash talk throughout the tournament.”

Although this is the first we’ve heard from Clark, Angel Reese has made sure that her voice is being heard.

“All year, I was critique about who I was. I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in; I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto….. This is for the girls who look like me” Reese says in her press release after the final game.

These young lady’s both made history on and off the court.

RELATED: Meet Jasmine Carson: LSU’s Ice Spice

RELATED: LSU Tigers Make History TWICE In NCAA Championship Win Against Iowa