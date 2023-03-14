Philadelphia Police Department Receives Unexpected Visitor

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Officers of the Philadelphia Police District received an unexpected alarm when it was time for shift change. Around 5am this morning, a minivan crashed into the the police department, damaging the front doors of the building.

Sources say a the driver was going southbound on broad street, making a sharp turn going northbound. The Honda Odyessey then jumped the curb and destroyed the doors of the new headquarters.

This was the first time that the new police headquarters had ever been put in any kind of danger. Authorities could not indicate whether this incident was an intentional attack or just a freak accident. After the incident, authorities promptly removed the man, 70 years of age, behind the wheel of the odyssey, handcuffed him and led him to a unit vehicle where he was taken to a nearby hospital and examined for injuries.