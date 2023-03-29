Local News

Philadelphia Police Say Officer Did Not Use Racial Slurs in Traffic Stop

Philadelphia police have been investigating a viral video of a traffic stop that happened in Philadelphia.

Published on March 29, 2023

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano Campaigns In Philadelphia

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Philadelphia police have been investigating a viral video of a traffic stop that happened in Philadelphia. You can see in the video three officers approach a vehicle on a side street. One officer was trying to use a nightstick to break the driver-side window to apprehend the suspect. Sources say the driver was in possession of a handgun.

Accusations have came forth that the officer was extremely unprofessional and used racial slurs in his efforts to make an arrest.

Danielle Outlaw, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, released a tweet acknowledging the incident and announcing an internal investigation has been requested. While the investigation was going on, the accused officer was placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation concluded that no racial slurs was used by the officer and ‘he is back on full duty’ said commissioner Outlaw.

 

