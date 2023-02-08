Will Damar Hamlin Ever Play Football Again? NFL Doctor Weighs In

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, was critically injured after a scary on-field incident against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. After spending weeks recovering in Cincinnati and Buffalo hospitals, many wondered whether or not he would ever be able to return to an NFL field.

During the first quarter of that Monday Night Football matchup, Hamlin dropped to the ground, unconscious, after a seemingly routine tackle. He had suffered cardiac arrest, and his heartbeat had to be revived before they put him in an ambulance and sent him to a local hospital. The in-game medical staff was credited with saving Hamlin’s life. The game was initially postponed before ultimately being canceled.

According to a report by CNN, Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL’s Players Association, guaranteed that Hamlin “Will play professional football again”, a somewhat surprising admission made just a month after the world watched Hamlin’s scary situation unfold.

Hamlin, who’s since thanked fans around the world for their support and prayers, has yet to comment on whether he’ll continue playing in the NFL. Obviously, the most important thing right now is for him to get his health under control. Hopefully, we’ll get to see him compete at a high level again in the near future.

