Kendrick Lamar Is Not Letting Up On Drake — Releases Second Diss Song

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Before Drake could respond to the rap beef between him and Kendrick Lamar, Kendrick fires again at Drake by releasing a second diss track named 6:16 in LA.

The title of the song is itself a mockery of the OVO creator’s series of timestamped songs that he has on each and every album of his. Fans are also saying that this is Kendrick mimicking the old Drake and Meek Mill beef when Drake dropped two diss songs to Meek Mill back to back before he could even respond back in 2015.

Some of the heavy hits that Kendrick mentioned in his song was digs at some of Drakes employees — saying that they aren’t huge fans of him either. Another dig that Kendrick touched on was mentioning that Drake couldn’t “tootsie slide out of this one.”

Kendrick also says in his new song that “every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose” in reference to Drakes new album ‘For All The Dogs.’

It’s also worth mentioning that 6:16 is also the date for Fathers Day, where we all known the trials and tribulations that Drake has faced with his claim on fatherhood.

What are your thoughts on this new 2024 rap war?

RELATED: Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

RELATED: Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar