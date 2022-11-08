Democrat Josh Shapiro Wins Governor of Pennsylvania Election!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Doug Mastrian.

Shapiro led Mastriano by about 11 percentage points. Shapiro ranks at 54.7% with 2,467,484 votes and Mastrian ranks at 43.4% with 1,956,038 votes.

Shapiro will succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who served two consecutive four-year terms, a total of 8 years.

Democrat Shapiro has served as Pennsylvania’s attorney general since 2017 and was previously a state representative. He took a stance in his speeches to protect abortion rights, reform the criminal justice system and defeat false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

Ont the other hand, Republican Doug Mastrian was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and his campaign initiates were to fight violent crimes, enforce stronger borders, implement anti-abortion rights and act on Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

Shapiro’s team raised and spent around $44 million for his campaign, more than 10 times Mastriano, who spent less than $4 million.

RELATED: Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since Presidential Race

RELATED: Kanye West Went Double Wood With 60K Votes In The Presidential Election