WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian David A. Arnold passed away at the age of 54 at his home “from natural causes” on Wednesday.

The stand-up comedian was known for headlining two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”. He was also three shows into his four-month national comedy tour titled “Pace Ya Self.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother, and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes,” said in a statement released by his family. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Text “WRNBHD2” to 24042 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Ohio Native started his career as a stand-up comic, performing at the Montreal Comedy Festival and on Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza on Comedy Central. He also wrote for many different shows like Meet The Browns (TBS), The Rickey Smiley Show (TV One), Raising Whitley (OWN), and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (TBS).

He leaves behind his wife, Julie L. Harkness, and two children, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn.

READ MORE:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE WRNBHD2.COM HOMEPAGE

Comedian David A. Arnold Passes Away At 54 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com