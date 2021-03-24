Eagles Sign Veteran Joe Flacco to One-Year Deal

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A veteran who’s seen it all, @JoeFlacco will join our QB room for his 14th NFL season.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 24, 2021

According to ESPN, Eagles have signed Vet QB Joe Flacco to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, to backup Starting QB Jalen Hurts.

Joe Flacco was one of the most solid veteran quarterbacks available on the market. Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens team to win the 47th NFL Championship, and was named MVP of the big game.

Congratulations to Joe Flacco for his new contract with with the Philadelphia Eagles. And once again, thank you for the unforgettable @Ravens Super Bowl ride. pic.twitter.com/BbiG9L0ozf — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) March 23, 2021

In 144 career starts, Flacco has 224 touchdown passes, and has passed for 40,931 yards, ranking him eighth among active quarterbacks.

With an impressive second half of the season for the second year QB, it was made known that Hurts would be the clear cut starting quarterback to lead this team, with the trading of Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, Which still does not make sense to Eagles fans and NFL experts.

In his 14th NFL season, the New Jersey native is thrilled to come play back at home. With this signing, the Philadelphia Eagles believe there is still some life left in the legs of Flacco, who turned 36 in January.

