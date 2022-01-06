Hitting Them With the “Mmm-Mmm”: Rapper Kali Gives The Ladies Tips On How to Curve The Fellas

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We think it’s safe to say rapper Kali’s single “Mmm-Mmm” has become the newest female anthem of the year.

Related:Kali- Mmm Mmm Live in Philly at Class of 2021 Concert

Let’s face it, ladies. Things can get awkward really fast when trying to curve a guy you aren’t interested in and we’ve all been guilty of entertaining guys we just weren’t into because we were to afaid to stick to our standards.

Well, those days are over because Kali is having every girl walk into her power with her latest single.

The 20-year-old rapper set down with Millennial Christian to share tips on how to curve F**k boys while remaining unbothered.

“Sometimes they don’t even get an Mmm-mm. Sometimes it’s just a look,” said the Atlanta rapper.

Related Stories Kali- Mmm Mmm Live in Philly at Class of 2021 Concert

Kali, who officially started rapping at the age of 14, also discussed Yung Miami’s reaction to her remixing “Rap Freaks,” which rappers have slid into her DMs after name dropping them on the track, and more.

Check out Kali’s curve tips and more in the full interview below.