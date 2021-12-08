Kali- Mmm Mmm Live in Philly at Class of 2021 Concert

CAN I POST YOU ON MY PAGE?…….MMM MMM!

AYEEEE! Kali had Philly lit with her single, “Mmm Mmm” at the Class of 2021 Concert. She had everyone in the crowd singing her song word for word.

Kali in her interview chopped it up with Millennial Christian and talked about how she had to curve people with her Mmm Mmm and she even dove into her Yung Miami ‘Rap Freaks’ remix where she talked about Polo G and Christian Combs and more lol. Check it out below

Safe to say that Kali is definitely on the up and coming and rise towards becoming a very big artist. Her track Mmm Mmm even got remix verses from Latto and MoneyBaggYo.

