Class of 2021 Concert Recap in Philly: Here’s What You Missed

100.3 RNB & Hip Hop’s Class of 2021 Concert Holiday Edition in Philly at the Fillmore was every bit a fire and it was a concert that was the first for many things.

The line up included Fabolous, French Montana, Dream Doll, Capella Grey, EST Gee, Kali, YXNG K.A, Kalan.FrFr, and Babyface Ray.

Dream Doll & Capella Grey hit the stage for the first time ever together and performed their single, “You Know My Body” Live!

This first time performance took place in Philly during 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop’s Class of 2021 Concert Holiday Edition at the Fillmore.

Kali had Philly lit with her single, “Mmm Mmm” at the Class of 2021 Concert. She had everyone in the crowd singing her song word for word.

Safe to say that Kali is definitely on the up and coming and rise towards becoming a very big artist. Her track Mmm Mmm even got remix verses from Latto and MoneyBaggYo.

Babyface Ray is definitely on the rise and began to bubble up after his introduction with Tee Grizzley.

As many are still on the east begging to catch on to the voice of Detroit, he still did his thing at the Class of 2021 Concert Holiday Edition in Philly.

ESTGee new up and coming artist who was signed by Yo Gotti and co-signed by Lil Baby definitely also made a lot of noise at the Class of 2021 Concert. What many don’t know about EST Gee, is that he was a pro football player headed to the NFL until his crew got into some legal trouble for running a massive drug operation.

Nonetheless he continued to pursue music and is now one of the hottest things out of Louisville, Kentucky with major songs with Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and more

Headliner French Montana definitely did his thing and performed with a live band! He gives us some new tracks of his new album “They Got Amnesia”. He gets the Philly crowd hyped with his track ‘When You Get a Bag”, formally known as “FWMGAB” and then he throws in that club banger, “Pop That” featuring Drake and Rick Ross and Philly sings it word for word!! Lastly, French takes it back for us and closes out with Unforgettable.

In an interview French Montana also talks about his song with Saweetie and Doja Cat!

See performances below!