Dababy’s Previous Flings Speak After His Blowup With DaniLeigh

We think we all woke up shocked over DaBaby’s situation with DaniLeigh.

According to the 26-year-old, DaBaby allegedly tried kicking her and their 3-month-year-old daughter out of his penthouse.

The news took the internet by storm, with people choosing sides.

Unfortunately for DaBaby, many of his exes are speaking out against him after the incident.

DaBaby’s ex, Meme who, also shares a baby with the rapper, took to Instagram to address the incident saying, she too is pregnant.

The meme wasn’t the only woman who came out speaking against DaBaby.

One Charlotte hairstylist claims that the baby was with her while still seeing his baby mother Meme.

The woman took to Instagram recalling when DaBaby sent Meme to her salon for service just days after he and the woman were together.

With more women coming out, this situation doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. Hopefully, DaBaby and DaniLeigh can at least put aside things for their 3-month-daughter.