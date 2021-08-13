Drake Gives Basketball Player, Amari Bailey A Custom Chain After Stadium Date With His Mom

Drake has been romantically linked to Johanna Edelburg, the mother of high school basketball phenom Amari Bailey and it has broken the internet. Johanna and Drake were first spotted at a Sierra Canyon High School’s basketball game and then on a dinner date night at the Dodger’s Stadium. But Amari’s Mom isn’t the only person Drake seems to pay attention to.
Meet Drake’s “Big Booty Ting”, Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]
Drake recently gifted Amari an iced out #10 pendant. Amari later took to Instagram to show off his new ice of his Jersey number, from the 6 God.
Amari was named California’s Mr. Basketball in July and will be playing for the UCLA Bruins next year. Bailey is currently ranked as No. 3 on ESPN’s top 100 for the class of 2022.
Amari also plays basketball at Sierra Canyon with LeBron James’ son, Bronny.