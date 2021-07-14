Triller Is Hiring a Resident DJ With Help from ‘Verzuz’: Annual Salary $1M

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Good news for DJs looking for work, Triller is looking to hire a resident DJ and the Verzuz team will help in selecting a DJ who will earn a million-dollar salary.

The winning DJ will be Triller’s first resident DJ and will perform for Verzuz, Triller Live, Triller Fight Club, FITE, and all other Triller live events. They will also be tasked with curating new music programs and initiatives across Triller’s platform.

Interested DJs must be 18 years or older, willing to travel, and post their best five-minute mix on Triller using the hashtag, #TrillerDJ.

16 finalists will be named on August 8th and they will battle against each other during the TrillerVerz music festival starting September 10th. An audience will choose the ultimate victor and Triller will pay relocation fees for the winning DJ.

