Nick Cannon Defends Welcoming 4 Babies With 3 Different Women In Just Under A Year!

Nick Cannon defended fathering four children with three different women in the past year during his Los Angeles radio show on Wednesday (July 7th).

The City Girls, JT, was a guest on the show and she advised Nick to “wrap it up.” When Nick asked for clarification, JT advised Nick to wear a condom to prevent unintended pregnancies.

“I’m having these kids on purpose,” Nick responded. “I don’t have no accident!” He then went on to say that each of the mothers of his children was people he wanted to have kits with.

Nick concluded with, “You only live once!” Nick welcomed his 7th child on June 23rd with Alyssa Scott.

