City Girls Think Twitter and the Internet Have Gotten Out of Control

The City Girls are on the cover of i-D Magazine.

About Twitter and the internet JT said, Twitter and internet world have got out of control. People gave the internet an inch and they done took a mile.

Yung Miami: you could give a million dollars and they be like, ‘all you donated was a million dollars?’

Most recently the two ladies were performing when a fan in the crowd tried to give JT her phone so JT could record herself on the phone.

JT refused and the fan took to social media to blast JT.

