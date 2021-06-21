Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B: Which Trailblazing Rapper Has A Higher Net Worth?

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have had a rocky relationship but last year rumors were circulating that the two are working on a project together. Only time will tell about that.

The two women certainly have made a way for themselves in the hip hop industry, but who is worth more?

Aside from her music career, Minaj has her own beauty brand, clothing brand with K-Mart and Fendi, and a nail polish line for OPI, and a deal with Myx Moscato. Celebrity Net Worth says she is worth an estimated $85 million in 2021.

Cardi B has also created her own clothing line including one for FashionNova and has collaborated with Balenciaga, Steve Madden, Reebok, and Pepsi. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Cardi B’s net worth at $30 million.

